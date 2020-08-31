Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post sales of $226.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $228.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $970.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.24 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 8,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,761. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $663.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 30.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Zumiez by 95.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zumiez by 16.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

