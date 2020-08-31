Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.73. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 446.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

