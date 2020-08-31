Zacks: Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.45 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.46 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.15. The company had a trading volume of 248,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587,965. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $163.25 and a 12-month high of $528.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.