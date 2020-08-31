Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

NYSE MS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. 209,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,438,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

