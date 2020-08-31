Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.08 on Friday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a PE ratio of -102.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 20.7% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 281,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 136,454 shares during the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

