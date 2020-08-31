Zacks Investment Research Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $584.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, analysts expect that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 1,758.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in York Water by 392.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in York Water by 94.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in York Water by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

