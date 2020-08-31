Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $212.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors likely to act as propellants. Better pricing, private label offering, inventory management and merchandise initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Also, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak the company has been witnessing a healthy demand. A reflection of the same was visible in second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. However, incremental investments in pay and benefits for team members, any supply chain disruptions and deleverage in SG&A expenses may hurt margins.”

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.59.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.86. 28,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.