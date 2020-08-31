Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.28.

CSPR opened at $9.39 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

