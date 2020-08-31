Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.68.

GERN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Geron has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,667,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Geron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

