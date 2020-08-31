Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of ICLK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.64. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Recommended Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.