ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 199.96 and a beta of 1.67. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.23.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

