Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zuora has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.08–0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.08)-(0.07) EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZUO stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

In other news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

