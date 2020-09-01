-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 11.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164,694 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,025,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 235,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

