$0.19 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. US Foods posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,391,000 after buying an additional 185,974 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,453,000 after buying an additional 817,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

