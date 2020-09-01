-$0.26 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.16). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. ValuEngine cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.31 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 13,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $315,190. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $437,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $920,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.