$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $93,913.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,567 shares of company stock worth $1,943,143. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

