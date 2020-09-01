-$0.27 EPS Expected for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings. 1-800-Flowers.Com reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $13,374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

