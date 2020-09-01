$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.22. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NYSE KIM opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 466.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 265.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

