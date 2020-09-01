$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.52. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

