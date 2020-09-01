$0.76 EPS Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 114.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,097 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $2,898,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,868,000 after buying an additional 114,703 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

