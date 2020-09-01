0x Tops One Day Volume of $120.55 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. 0x has a market capitalization of $444.37 million and $120.55 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00005184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Koinex, Independent Reserve and Bithumb. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.01665521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00199262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177145 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00209523 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,082,673 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, GOPAX, Bilaxy, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, AirSwap, Zebpay, Koinex, Bithumb, Iquant, OTCBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, BitBay, Liqui, Huobi, ABCC, Bitbns, C2CX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, OKEx, Upbit, FCoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Tokenomy, Crex24, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Gate.io, Coinone, Independent Reserve, Gatecoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

