10,000 Shares in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 517,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 108,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000.

NYSE:PMM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

