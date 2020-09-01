1,232 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 149.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $75,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 645,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

