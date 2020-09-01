1,300 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,196.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,178.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,069.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

