14,983 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

