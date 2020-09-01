22,697 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

