$254.75 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $254.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.90 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $282.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $991.10 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $938.10 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.15. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

