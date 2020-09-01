3,157 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.01. 854,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,931. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

