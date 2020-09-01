$379.39 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $379.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.20 million and the lowest is $350.50 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $388.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,845. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

