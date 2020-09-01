4,368 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Iqvia by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Iqvia by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Iqvia by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.75. The stock had a trading volume of 684,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 240.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

