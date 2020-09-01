$5.86 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to report $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.01 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $23.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 197.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 42.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in US Foods by 142.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 20,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.