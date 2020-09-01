624 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 148,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 18,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,740. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,559 shares of company stock worth $185,076. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

