79,607 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,607 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

HPQ stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

