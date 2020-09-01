8,217 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 900.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $185,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

