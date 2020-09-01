8,555 Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Bought by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 257.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Metlife by 57.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. 2,884,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

