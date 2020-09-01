Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

