Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of AFIB opened at $35.08 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

