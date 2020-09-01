ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,380.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $761,546.97 and approximately $12,380.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,062,523 coins and its circulating supply is 84,920,512 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.