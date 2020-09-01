Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AE stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

