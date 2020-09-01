Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Receives $51.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at $716,833.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 503.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 224.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $61.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

