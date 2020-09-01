Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYYF. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,689.30 on Monday. Adyen has a one year low of $620.00 and a one year high of $1,778.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,662.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,226.78.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

