AerCap (NYSE:AER) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AER. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $29.57 on Monday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,459 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth $95,429,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

