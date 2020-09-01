AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 146.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $3,168,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

