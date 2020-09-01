AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Decreased by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AFLAC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AFLAC by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AFLAC by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AFLAC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. 24,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

