Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and CooTek (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:CTK) Head to Head Contrast

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

4.6% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Agent Information Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 1.91 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -9.22 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.07 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -8.84% -83.47% -26.73% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.57%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Summary

Agent Information Software beats CooTek (Cayman) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.