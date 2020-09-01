Ajo LP Acquires 64,640 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ajo LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $110,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. 2,159,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,480. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $99.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

