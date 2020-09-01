Ajo LP Buys 87,734 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 138.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,734 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,297. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.