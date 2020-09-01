Ajo LP Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ajo LP reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 832,584 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,974. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

