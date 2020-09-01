Ajo LP Has $11.61 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Ajo LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 254.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 734,765 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.27% of Devon Energy worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 602.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. 5,612,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.