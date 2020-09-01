Ajo LP Has $7.03 Million Stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Ajo LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.48% of Boise Cascade worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 45.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BCC traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. 219,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.33. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

